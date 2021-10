Size & Fit Slim fit hugs your curves Elastic waistband sits just-right Product Features Soft, stretchy velvet-finish fabric has a slight sheen and a distraction-free fit Pink Soda Sport branding for added style 100% polyester Machine wash The Pink Soda Sport Velvet Leggings are imported. Throw it back to the '90s in the ultra-luxe Women's Pink Soda Sport Velvet Leggings. Size: Medium. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Polyester/Velvet. Pink Soda Sport Women's Velvet Leggings in Black/Black Size Medium 100% Polyester/Velvet