Prepare yourself to take down the biggest bucks with the Delta McKenzie® Pinnacle XLarge Deer 3-D Archery Target. This 3-D target makes arrow retrieval easy with its aptly named E-Z Flex foam midsection and replaceable insert. This technology also ensures a longer life for your target because the core insert can be popped out and replaced without replacing the entire target. Go big with the XLarge Deer Target from Delta McKenzie®. FEATURES: Pinnacle Series target Realistic body E-Z Flex midsection and replaceable insert Universal scoring rings Use with broadheads, expandables and field tips Use with bows or crossbows Removable legs for transport Bow Speed: 300-350 Shoulder Height: 37” Length: 50” Model: 22520