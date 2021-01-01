Max Mara Pinne Pleated Midi Skirt

Classically elegant pleated skirt with a modern contrasting stripe. Zip closure Pleated Lined Triacetate/polyester Do not wash do not bleach do not tumble dry cool iron professionally dry clean perchloroethylene-mild process do not wet clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 35" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4\ ABOUT THE BRAND: Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Silk. Size: 8.