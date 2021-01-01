Pinochle Shirt Grandma Is My Name Pinochle Is My Game T-Shirt

Grandma Is My Name Pinochle Is My Game design. Why go to therapy when you can play Pinochle? Next time you bust out the deck of cards with good friends, wear this funny shirt. Card game design for the jack, king, queen, or joker in your life. Perfect gift for grandpa, grandma, men, women, kids, boys, girls, father, mother, dad, and mom. For the Pinochle lover, card game playing grandfather or grandmother, and tournament, championship, or bustle king and queen. Gift for a birthday or Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem