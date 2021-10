Densely sewn sequins enhance the metallic pintucked fabric of this truly regal gown designed to elongate your figure. The sharp asymmetric neckline draws attention to your collarbone, while the twisted design along the waist provides a slimming effect. 63" length (size Medium) Side zip closure Asymmetric neck Cap sleeves Lined 90% polyester, 10% spandex Dry clean Imported Special Occasion