Paco Rabanne's Julien Dossena uses a lot of historical references in his collections but always considers how to make them feel modern and relevant to what women want to wear right now. This romantic blouse is cut from floral lace that's pintucked to create soft pleats through the front. The fluted cuffs and hem have pretty scalloped edges.