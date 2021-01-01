Pioneer Plaque Premium T-Shirt

Pioneer 10 and 11 both carry a gold-anodized aluminum plaque in the event that either spacecraft is ever found by intelligent lifeforms from other planetary systems. The plaques feature the figures of a human male and female along with several symbols that are designed to provide information about the origin of the spacecraft. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.