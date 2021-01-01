Elevate your compliment-worthy ensemble with the Dirty Laundry Pippa espadrille platform sandal! Soft, faux-suede upper material. Slip-on construction. Open-toe silhouette. Wide strap over vamp. Textile lining. Molded, stationary footbed. Jute-wrapped platform. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.