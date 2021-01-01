Switch up your basic look with the ellesse Pirozzo Crew Sweatshirt. This lightweight cotton-blend sweater is constructed with a rib cuffed crew neck, rib cuffed long sleeves, embroidered logo at the upper front chest, rib cuffed hem and finished in a multicolored stripe pattern to keep a preppy style. Pull-over construction. 85% cotton, 15% polyester. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.