Pisces Horoscope And Zodiac Symbol T-Shirt

This witchy esoteric features Boho Spiritual Tarot card from the original Rider Waite deck. It is perfect for anyone who practices the art of Tarot reading divination or simply appreciates the rich imagery within each card. Geometric Astrology Magic Themes If your goth best friend, girlfriend or boyfriend loves all things gypsy, psychic, tarot reading & tarot cards, be sure to get this top for him or her. Great Mardi Gras, Samhain or Halloween gift for witches, pagans & the occult. For Tarot Reader Card. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem