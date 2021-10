Great mechanic motif for screwing in the garage or for working as a car mechanic or mechatronic. Appprentices and professionals will love the car screwdriver design. Super car mechanic motif to give as a gift. Engineers and mechanical engineers gift idea. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.