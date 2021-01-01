BERYL Pixel Front and Rear in-one light - Two Colours - Front or Rear light - Cycling and Running light - 10 hours on a single Charge - Helmet and.

ONE LIGHT, TWO COLOURS - With just a press of the button, you can alternate between a red or a white light. No need to carry two back up bike lights; Pixel can be either a front or rear bike light. - ATTACH ANYWHERE - We designed the Pixel bike light to be your most versatile bike light yet. Light as a feather (18g), with a multi-attach clip, this small-yet-powerful light can be attached to your bike, helmet, bag, or even your clothes. Make sure you are visible from every angle, and adjust the light's colour accordingly. - WATERPROOF FOR ALL WEATHER - Manufactured to withstand even the worst of the English rain, the Pixel bike light is waterproof, not just water-resistant. - STANDARD MICRO-USB RECHARGEABLE - No need for a bespoke cable, you can recharge your bike light anywhere so you never run out of battery. - UP TO 10 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE ON A SINGLE CHARGE - In just 1.5 hours your Pixel will be fully charged and ready to go for up to 10 hours