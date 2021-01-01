Naot Pixie

Express yourself through colorful style with the alluring Pixie sandal by Naot. The Pixie from Naot runs as a Narrow to Medium Width. Leather or combination leather upper. Adjustable hook-and-loop strap. Soft leather lining. Anatomic cork and latex footbed is wrapped in a pampering suede and molds to the shape of the foot with wear. Polyurethane outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 7 oz Platform Height: 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.