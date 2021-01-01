For a yummy ride this boating season, gear up with the Sportsstuff® Pizza 1-Person Towable Tube! This 57” towable tube features a thin-profile, pizza shape for an easy and fun ride out on the river. Its rugged PVC bladder is encased by a heavy-duty double-stiched full nylon cover for durability and strength. Hold on tight to the deluxe double webbing foam handles with neoprene knuckle guards for a comfortable ride and secure grip as your splash through the water on this tasty pizza pie! FEATURES: Perfect for one adult OR two children 57 in. diameter towable tube (deflated) Features a fun, pizza shape and design Thin profile makes it easy to climb onto from within the water Rugged PVC bladder encased by a heavy-duty double-stiched full nylon cover Four (4) deluxe double webbing foam handles with neoprene knuckle guards for a comfortable and secure grip Speed Safety Valves allow for quick and easy inflation and deflation