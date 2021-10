Add some style to your water bottle, laptop, and more with the Stickers Northwest Pizza Slice Sticker. This weatherproof sticker easily installs to clean, dry surfaces. The bold and colorful graphic is perfect for anyone who wants to add a little flair to their favorite items. It is made in the USA. DESIGN Colorful design Weatherproof Easily installs to clean, dry, surfaces Good for car, laptop, or water bottle Made in the USA Additional Details Style: 691-LSTK