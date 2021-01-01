Pizza Succede! Pizza Happens Funny Italian Food Language Tank Top

Written in Italian language it says pizza happens. Best Italian food this design will remind you of your favorite food. It shows gooey cheese dripping from a pizza slice. Placed in front of the Italian flag this design is for anyone who loves Italy. A digital hand drawn design that shows the best of Italy. A perfect design for an Italian restaurant. Or anyone who loves pizza and Italian food. The word Succede means it happens in Italian. A great idea for anyone who loves the speaking Italian. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem