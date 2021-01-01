Philip Kingsley PK Prep Discovery Collection

Treat your hair to the PK Prep Discovery Collection from Philip Kingsley. Allowing you to create your desired style with ease, the luxurious styling set combines a priming spray, body-boosting cream and polishing balm that work in tandem to deliver professional results. The Set Contains: PK Prep Perfecting Spray (50ml) A multi-tasking blow-dry spray to help you achieve smooth, sleek locks. Infused with Pro-Vitamin B5, its non-greasy formula conditions strands from root to tip, whilst delivering heat protection to shield against styling damage and UV rays. Synergising Glycerin, Lactitol and Xylitol, the priming spray deeply nourishes the scalp, whilst Polymers add body and bounce, leaving you with voluminous, luscious locks every time you blow-dry. PK Prep Plumping Cream (20ml) A weightless formula that works to add instant body and definition to your style. Ideal for limp, lifeless hair, the unique cream is packed with a cocktail of vitamins, including B3, B5, B6, C and E, to maintain healthy-looking locks, whilst a trio of Wheat Proteins add volume from root to tip for thicker, fuller strands. Delivers a non-greasy, protective layer to fight frizz, smoothen flyaways and enhance radiance. Suitable for use on colour-treated hair. PK Prep Polishing Balm (20ml) A frizz-fighting formula that works to condition, protect and style hair. Utilising lightweight, innovative Silicones, the unique formula tames unruly hair and improves manageability, whilst a nourishing blend of Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin A enhance radiance for a salon-style finish. Transforms from a balm to a serum when warmed in palms for easy distribution throughout hair. Suitable for colour-treated hair.