Phyto Plage Recovery Mask by Phyto for Unisex - 4.2 oz Mask Series: Phyto Plage Recovery Mask. Gender: Unisex. Category: Hair Care. SubType: Masks & Peals. Beauty group: Hair. Size: 4.2 oz. Barcode: 618059106231. Phyto Plage Recovery Mask by Phyto for Unisex - 4.2 oz Mask. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.