Red Plaid Big Bro Bear Buffalo Matching Family Pajama Xmas T-Shirt

Family Christmas Pajama for the whole family. Grab your camera for a holiday card, family photo, portrait, vacation or cruise. Pair with your favorite flannel pants for the most comfortable pajamas this season. Even for a picky teen son or daughter. Combine with flannel pants, skirt or dress. Funny typography design for holiday card photo portrait. See our brand for matching Bear papa, mama, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, grandpa, grandma,... Your toddler kids (boys, girls) will love it, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem