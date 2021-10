Tailored like a traditional menswear shirt, this mini-length shirtdress features a checked plaid pattern and oversized collar and pockets. Spread collar Long sleeves Button cuffs Half-button placket Flap pockets at hips 91% polyester/9% elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 33" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Modern Collections - Branded Separates > Toccin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Toccin. Color: Charvan Window. Size: Medium.