Decidedly tailored through the bodice, this cropped double-breasted jacket features puff mutton sleeves, a square neckline and signature brass buttons. Change up the look (a lot) by deciding to use it as an outer layer or the only (cheeky) one. 17" length (size 4) Double-breasted button closure Square neck Elbow-length sleeves Lined 66% cotton, 18% acrylic, 5% wool, 4% nylon, 4% polyester, 3% alpaca Dry clean Made in Canada Women's Clothing