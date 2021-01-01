North Pole Trading Co. Plaid Mens Long Sleeve Pant Pajama Set 2-pc., X-large , White

# Pieces In Set: 2Included: 1 Pajama Top(s), 1 Pajama Pant(s)1st Piece Description: Top1st Piece Closure Type: Button1st Piece Collar: Notch Collar1st Piece Pockets: 1 Chest Slip Pocket(s)1st Piece Apparel Length: 30 Inches1st Piece Fabric: Flannel1st Piece Fiber Content: 100% Cotton1st Piece Care: Machine Wash2nd Piece Description: Pants2nd Piece Inseam: 31 In2nd Piece Pockets: 2 Side Slip Pocket(s)2nd Piece Apparel Length: 43.5 Inches2nd Piece Fabric: Flannel2nd Piece Fiber Content: 100% Cotton2nd Piece Care: Machine Wash1st Piece Neckline: Collar Neck1st Piece Sleeve Length: Long SleevesCountry of Origin: Imported