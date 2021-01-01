Awdis Plain Mens Hooded Sweatshirt / Hoodie / Zoodie (Hawaiian Blue) - M - Also in: S, XL, L

Full zip hoodie with a covered main zip. - Self fabric with twin needle stitching detailing and double fabric hood with self colored cords and kangaroo pouch pocket. - Right hand side pocket has small hidden opening for ear phone cord feed and hidden ear phone loops. - Ribbed cuff and hem and self colored twill tape puller. - Also available in kids. - Size Chest (to fit) S - 36" M - 40" L - 44" XL - 48" 2XL - 52" 3XL - 56" 4XL - 60" 5XL - 64". - Fabric Type 80% Cotton 20% Polyester Weight 280gsm. - Gender: Men