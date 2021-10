Craftedfrom 100% grey cotton this t-shirt is from the AW18 Dsquared2 collection and features short sleeves,round hem and round neck. Finished off with DSQUARED2 branding to the back on a metal badge. The style of the Canadian twins,who founded the successful label Dsquared2,is known for the unique mixture of provocative streetstyle,Canadian cool and italian tailoring: "Our clothes are supposed to look real. People should appear cool rather than overdressed."