Act + Acre Plant Based Dry Shampoo: We love everything about this brilliant unscented formula: the way it works instant magic with just six ingredients, how effortlessly refreshed it leaves hair, and even how cute it is! Finely milled rice and tapioca powders absorb oil and neutralize odor invisibly—the powder comes out of the bottle white but turns colorless once you work it in with your fingers, so it’s great for every hair color and texture—while fulvic acid delivers nutrients to the scalp.0.45 oz.