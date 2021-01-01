Plant Based High Protein Cookbook: A Complete Cookbook Guide to Grow Muscle and Improve Athletic Performance in every Sport. 100+ Healthy Delicious Re

Are you looking for new delicious Plant-Based Recipes to Boost your Metabolism, Increase Energy, and Live Healthy?Would you like to Grow your Muscle and Improve your Physic?Keep reading to find out more!More and more people are interested in following vegetarian or vegan diets or reducing their use of animal products. A shift away from animal products is getting easier with more fortified and nutritious plant-based foods available.A person may try a vegan diet for health, animal welfare, or religious reasons.In 2016, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics stated that a vegetarian or vegan diet could provide all the nutritional requirements of adults, children, and those who were pregnant or breast-feeding.Even so, getting enough protein and essential vitamins and minerals can be harder for people who do not eat meat or animal products. A person must plan ahead to ensure he gets enough protein, calcium, iron, and vitamin B-12, than omnivorous people that get vitamins from animal products.Here it is what you will find inside:What is a plant-based dietHow to improve your sport performanceWhich are the secrets of growing your muscleA list of the best plant-based foods for proteinThe differences between animal and plant proteinsDiscussion about plant-based protein powdersThe best 100+ healthy recipes...AND MUCH MORE!!!Going vegan or vegetarian requires some planning. With the right protein-based, the people who avoid animal products, can follow balanced diets that support a healthy body and reduce the risks of some diseases.So, what are you waiting for? Get this book today and start prepping high-protein meals TODAY!