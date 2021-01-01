Plant-Based on a Budget: Delicious Vegan Recipes for Under $30 a Week, in Less Than 30 Minutes a Meal Toni Okamoto Author

Eat vegan—for less! Between low-paying jobs, car troubles, student loans, vet bills, and trying to pay down credit card debt, Toni Okamoto spent most of her early adult life living paycheck to paycheck. So when she became a vegan at age 20, she worried: How would she be able to afford that kind of lifestyle change? Then she discovered how to be plant-based on a budget. Through her popular website, Toni has taught hundreds of thousands of people how to eat a plant-strong diet while saving money in the process. With Plant-Based on a Budget, going vegan is not only an attainable goal, but the best choice for your health, the planet—and your wallet. Toni's guidance doesn't just help you save money—it helps you save time, too. Every recipe in this book can be ready in around 30 minutes or less. Through her imaginative and incredibly customizable recipes, Toni empowers readers to make their own substitutions based on the ingredients they have on hand, reducing food waste in the process. Inside discover 100 of Toni's frugal but delicious recipes, including: • 5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Bites • Banana Zucchini Pancakes • Sick Day Soup • Lentils and Sweet Potato Bowl • PB Ramen Stir Fry • Tofu Veggie Gravy Bowl • Jackfruit Carnita Tacos • Depression Era Cupcakes • Real Deal Chocolate Chip CookiesWith a foreword by Michael Greger, MD, Plant-Based on a Budget gives you everything you need to make plant-based eating easy, accessible, and most of all, affordable. Featured in the groundbreaking documentary What the Health