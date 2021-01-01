RENPURE Plant Based Rose Water Hydrating Conditioner for Dry Hair - Sulfate Free, Paraben Free, Cruelty Free & Color Safe - Naturally Moisturizing & Refreshing Rose Water Conditioner for Women

Conditioner: Soothe and condition the scalp while adding a boost of lightweight hydration for hair that is hydrated, protected and nourished; Naturally rich in Omega fatty acids and essential minerals Plant Based Beauty: Formulated with steam distilled rose water, citrus and Turkish rose, Renpure’s new Rose Water Conditioner boosts weightless hydration while promoting a state of relaxation Plant Based Ingredients: Carefully sourced ingredients create nourishing, safe formulas for our hair and body care products; Featuring tea tree oil, coconut, mint, argan, manuka honey, lemon sage and bamboo Free Of Chemicals: Our range of conditioners, shampoos, body washes, cleansers, styling products, sprays and dry shampoos contain zero sulfates, parabens, dyes, gluten, phthalates, propylene or glycol A Brand With Purpose: At Renpure, we believe in giving back to our community; Our partnership with the Salvation Army provides homeless shelters with much needed personal care items