TOMS Plant Dyed Yellow Plant Dye Yellow Canvas Women's Espadrilles Alpargatas Shoes

Something new has taken root. The Alpargata Rope is a casual espadrille slip-on designed with plant dyed canvas, which means it gets its color from natural botanical pigments not chemicals. Plant dyed canvas upper, dyed with gardeniaLining made with TENCEL ™Lyocell, a super soft fiber made from wood pulp, derived from sustainably managed forestsRubber outsoleNatural jute-wrapped midsoleOrthoLite® Eco LT insole for lightweight cushioning made with plant derived and recycled materials100% veganElastic gore espadrille for easy on-and-offTOMS branding on upper made with recycled contentPart of earthwise™, products rooted in earth-friendly materials and processes Note: This color comes from natural botanical pigments. Color variation is inherent and makes each product unique. Plant Dye Yellow Canvas Womens Espadrilles