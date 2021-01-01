Zensah Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve (Single)

Find relief with each stride by slipping on the Zensah Plantar Fasciitis sleeve. Includes one sleeve. Easy slip-on style. Can be worn while running and during recovery. T-Band Compression lifts and stabilizes from the achilles tendon to the plantar fascia. 3D Geo Technology provides exact compression to help relive arch and heel pain. Targeted compression promotes increased circulation for a faster recovery. Silver ion technology, moisture-wicking, and thermal regulating properties help ward off odors. 94% polyamide, 6% Lycra Spandex. Hand wash. Air dry. Made in the U.S.A. Sizing Dimensions for Unisex Product: Men: Small (4-6.5), Medium (7-9.5), Large (10-up) Women: Small (5-8), Medium (8-11), Large (11.5-up)