Plantopia Plant-Powered Shake by Purely Inspired is the most indulgent plant-based protein experience! Each scoop of Plantopia Plant-Powered Shake by Purely Inspired unites high-quality nutrition and delicious taste. This dairy-free formulation offers all the amazing taste of a traditional protein shake, but it’s vegan friendly. The silky-smooth texture is a delightful departure from so many other dairy-free proteins.