Plants Mushrooms Frog Amphibian Graphic Design Garden Accessories Tote Bag

Do you have a garden with plants, trees, flowers, beds? Then this cute cartoon frog motif is ideal for you. Perfect clothing for hobby and outdoor gardening for small and large gardeners. Perfect for Christmas or birthday as an accessory for allotments, hobby gardeners, landscapers and gardeners who have a garden or park. Super fun for amateur gardeners. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.