Glaxon™ Plasm Caps Nitric Oxide Booster : Made With Real Science™ Fast-Acting Plasm Caps Is A Super-Concentrated Formula That Increases Vasodilation, Enhances Oxygen Delivery, And Drives Massive Increases In Blood Flow For Insane Pumps. With Highly Researched Ingredients Like N03-T Nitrates, Capros, And Amealpeptide, Plasm Caps Delivers Blood Flow To Your Muscles To Produce Some Of The Most Sleeve-Splitting Pumps Ever. Stack With Plasm Surge And Speciman For An Unrivaled Pre Workout Experience! Nutrient Absorption , Nitric Oxide , Turbo Pumps N03-T® - Patented Pump! Amealpeptide® - Blood Flow! Capros® - Premium Antioxidant