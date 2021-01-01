Plastic-Free Stretch Skinny Jean - Dark Indigo - 26 - Also in: 31, 29, 32, 25, 28, 30, 27, 24, 33

The Hepburn is our skinny fit, which hugs every inch of you, forming to your body the way denim should. No restrictions here just the freedom to move the way you want. This is the worlds first stretch denim containing no plastic whatsoever. Our stretch is completely natural. We combine our organic cotton with natural rubber sustainably harvested from the rubber tree. This creates a completely natural, breathable and toxic free stretchy jean. in short, these jeans are a really big deal. Our indigo is obtained by using state of the art technology where we us Ozone washing and Nano bubbles to get that blue we all know and love. To learn more on ozone washing and nano bubbles.