Black Plastic Pour Spout Dust Cap Covers Small Dust and Anti Bug Protection. Using Non - Phthalate Formula Meets California Prop 65 Chemical Safety.

Best Quality Guranteed. One Hundred and Sixty Liquor Bottle Plastic Pour Spout Dust Cap Cover and Spout covers are made of flexible poly-plastic. Promotes sanitation and easily protects your liquor from debris and pests and Fits pourers with or without collars Easy grip tips, makes them very easy to remove and replace and less like to be dropped in the floor while pouring. Durable, flexible vinyl keeps them in place and makes them not easily knocked off. Fits the pourers shown in the pictures plus many others. Easily protect your liquor from debris and pests, Promotes sanitation, Fits 285 type tapered pourers with or without collars, large or small corks Using Non - Phthalate Formula per California Prop 65 Chemical Law guidance Dimensions: 6mm in diameter, 1/2 inch length - Pour Spout NOT included