iLive Platinum ISWF576 Bluetooth Wi-Fi Speaker with Rechargeable Battery, One Size , Red

Make your home audio ready with our Wi-Fi speakers and easy to use app. Connect to Pandora, Spotify or other online music services with the touch of a button. Better yet, place several speakers throughout the house and play music in multiple rooms simultaneously.# Pieces In Set: 1Number of Batteries: 1Features: Wi-Fi Enabled, Bluetooth, Battery OperatedBattery Type: Lithium Ion, RechargeableTech Compatibility: UniversalMeasurements: 4.15 Height/Inches, 2 Width/Inches, 8.66 Length/InchesWeight (lb.): 0.2 LbBase Material: 100% PlasticCountry of Origin: Imported