STARSKIN Platinum Peel Mask Pack in Beauty: NA. Experience a safe, easy, professional-quality peeling treatment that leaves skin smoother, brighter and balanced in just 10 minutes: STARSKIN PRO Platinum Peel Mask Pack. This two-step treatment starts with a 10% Mandelic Acid exfoliating swab, followed by a powerful foil sheet face mask saturated in a nutrient-rich kale-based serum. The foil-backed mask creates a sauna effect, gently warming the skin and preventing evaporation of the active ingredients. This maximizes the peeling process while simultaneously boosting the absorption of the mask's brightening serum infused with Meteobrite.. Mandelic Acid offers superficial dermal peeling by dissolving the glue-like structure that binds skin cells to slough off dead cells and accelerate cell renewal and deliver spectacular results. Strengthens collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while lightening discoloration and hyperpigmentation. Helps regulate sebum production to reduce and prevent breakouts. Includes: Swab (0.067 fl oz) and Mask (1.058 oz). Cleanse face and pat dry, then break open the tube at the dotted line and gently sweep the swab across your face and neck, avoiding the eye area; do not rinse off. Carefully unfold and apply bottom half of the mask first, then top half. Leave on for 10 minutes, then remove and discard. Gently massage in remaining serum and leave on overnight for best results. SSKI-WU16. sst511. It's a familiar scene. A glamorous movie star glides onto the red carpet, amidst a sea of flashing camera bulbs. Her skin glows with vitality and her beauty is effortless, as if she simply woke up flawless. And at some point in time, we've all wondered - what is her secret? STARSKIN has revealed the secrets behind the treatment of dermatologists, aestheticians and makeup artists-to-the-stars to create world's most innovative, exclusive beauty products and formulations. STARSKIN was launched in September 2015 by Nicole Arnoldussen and Paul Hendriks. Nicole's passion has been to leverage her 20+ years' experience in beauty retail to create the most innovative beauty products in an increasingly confusing and overwhelming beauty landscape. Years before K-Beauty arrived in the Western world, their quest for the ultimate in beauty led them to South Korea, the modern-day leader in cutting-edge skincare science, and a powerhouse behind the latest natural, organic and botanical ingredients.