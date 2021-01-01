From comme des gar ons play

Comme des Gar ons PLAY Play Double Heart T-Shirt

$117.00
In stock
Description

Signature heart patch elevates this classic crewneck tee finished in soft cotton. Crewneck Short sleeves Pullover style Embroidered heart patch Cotton Machine wash Made in Japan SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND From the artistic mind of Comme des Gar ons designer Rei Kawakubo comes a casual, playful line for women, men and kids. The signature red heart, complete with instantly recognizable wide eyes, is emblazoned on striped and solid T-shirts, knitwear and sneakers. Mens Adv Contemporary - Advanced Contemp Collect > Comme Des Gar ons Play > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Comme des Gar ons PLAY. Color: Black. Size: Medium.

