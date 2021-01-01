Play Is My Favorite Occupation Cool Occupational Therapy Tote Bag

Play is my favorite occupation, a funny design for an occupation therapist. Have you ever had occupational therapy? Do you think it can develop, recover or maintain the meaningful activities or occupations of anyone? Are you an occupational therapist? This funny design is for you! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.