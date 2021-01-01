Supergoop! Play Vitamin C SPF 30 Antioxidant Body Mist

WHAT IT IS A non-aerosol, water-resistant sunscreen body spray with SPF 30 that leaves skin radiantly glowing. 6 oz. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES This lightweight, refreshing mist is literally the easiest way to wear sunscreen, just point, spray and play! You can even apply it onto wet skin for total UV protection. The bottle also utilizes our unique bag-on-valve technology that weve been using since 2013. This makes the SPF itself free of chemical propellants, and it means you can spray it from all different angles (even upside down). It will also be completely emptied, so you dont have to worry about whether or not youre getting every last drop of SPF. P.S. This is a new reef-safe formula, meaning it's now octinoxate-free and you won't even notice a difference in texture, feel, etc. HOW TO USE IT Apply generously and evenly 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply at least every 2 hours or after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating. INGREDIENTS Alcohol Denat, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Cananga Odorata Flower Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Leaf Oil, Citrus Sinensis Peel Oil, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Diisopropyl Adipate, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Isodecyl Neopentanoate, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Mentha Viridis (Spearmint) Leaf Oil, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Tridecyl Neopentanoate, VA/Butyl Maleate/Isobornyl Acrylate Copolymer, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Supergoop! > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Supergoop.