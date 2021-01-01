Amiri Playboy Aloha Shirt in Yellow 100% silk. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Front button closures. Silk twill fabric. AMIF-MS148. MSS016-733. About the designer: Mike Amiri's eponymous label fuses rock and roll with haute couture. Deriving its inspiration from Amiri's upbringing in Hollywood, the California-contemporary brand is handmade in LA and worn by A-listers who appreciate its one-of-a-kind nature: think hand-painted leather, Swarovski crystal-embellished denim, and cashmere distressed with bullet holes. Amiri began his career crafting stage pieces for iconic musicians like Axl Rose and Steven Tyler, and to this day his house continues to evoke the glam and exuberance of the golden era of rock. Amiri is for forward-thinkers who crave remarkable pieces that blend LA swagger with exceptional savoir-faire.