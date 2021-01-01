Plays with Sharp Objects - Axe Thrower Throwing Ax Lover Tote Bag

This Design Features Crossed Axe with Hatchet Board Graphics and the Phrase "Plays with Sharp Objects". Grab This Axe Throwing Shirt for You & Your Daughter, Son, Mom, Dad, Friend, Coworker, or Any Other Person Who Loves Axes. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.