Major support and sweet femininity beautifully combine in this Playtex 18 Hour Women's Original Comfort Strap Wireless Bra (Iconic Style 4693). Soft molded cups give you added coverage, while the cushion straps provide the ultimate shoulder comfort. The V-neckline gives you a peek-a-boo look without being too revealing. Available in a variety of colors and sizes. Size: 52DD. Color: Natural Beige. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.