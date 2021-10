Please don't talk to me: I have no self-control. Will talk to you for hours. And, Get no work done. shirt. Easily Distracted shirt. Can't concentrate shirt. Slackers shirt. Shirkers shirt. School Shirt. College Shirt. Work Shirt. Workshy shirt. Class clown shirt. Talker shirt. Shut up shirt. Semester shirt. Boss shirt. Children's school shirt. Boys class Shirt. Girls class shirt. Employee shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem