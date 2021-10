Help Coral spread the word to "Please Stop" polluting her waters and reefs, clean up trash where you can and be kind to each other. Make a statement by wearing Coral's message on your sleeve, or at least on you chest. Your purchase will help spread her message of kindness and ocean conservation. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.