Vince Pleat Front Short in Black. - size 8 (also in 0, 4) 100% poly. Made in China. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. Side slant pockets and back welt pockets. Pleated details. Shorts measure approx 14 in length. VINCE-WF25. V720221949. Based in Los Angeles, Vince creates elevated yet understated pieces for every day. The collections are inspired by the brand's California origins and embody a feeling of warmth and effortless style. Vince designs uncomplicated yet refined pieces that approach dressing with a sense of ease.