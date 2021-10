Crisp pleats texture the surface of this dainty knee length dress that is sure to get tons of compliments. Fit: this style fits true to size. Petite sizes best fit women 5'4" & under. . Split neck with tie laces. Short bubble sleeves. Slips on over head. Pleated chiffon construction. Lined. Knee length. Approx. 35.5" length (size 2P). Imported Machine wash 100% polyester