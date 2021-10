A pair of linen - blend woven shorts featuring pleated details, a removable sash belt with high - polish grommets and covered square buckle, front slanted pockets, and a relaxed fit. | Matching top available. Complete the look with #00432600 | 70% rayon, 30% linen | Hand wash cold | Model is 5'9" and wearing a Small | Pleated Linen - Blend Shorts in Cream Medium