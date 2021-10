Crisp pliss pleating runs throughout this knee-length A-line skirt while a goldtone metallic finish shimmers with each step. Banded tie waist Wrap belted closure Pliss pleated finish Metallic finish Metallic polyester/silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette About 36" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Proenza Schouler > Proenza Schouler > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Proenza Schouler. Color: Gold. Size: 4.