This long-sleeve gown makes a statement with a pleated deep-V bodice, a sweeping skirt, and balloon sleeves finished with beaded cuffs. Deep-V neckline Long balloon sleeves Beaded cuffs Floor-length full skirt Back zip closure Polyester Lined Spot clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 62.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Mac Duggal > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Mac Duggal. Color: Mocha. Size: 6.